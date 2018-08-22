Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at North Carolina motel

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman electrocuted at Rocky Mount motel.

ROCKY MOUNT, North Carolina --
Officials are investigating after a woman and child died at a North Carolina motel following an air conditioning unit malfunction that emitted smoke in their room.

The incident at the Economy Inn on Highway 48 in Gold Rock was a possible electrocution, police say.

Kendra Pittman, 30, went into cardiac arrest and died. A 9-year-old girl also died at a nearby hospital, according to police.

A 10-year-old boy in the hotel room told first responders that after the AC began to smoke, the woman checked the unit and then opened the door to allow the smoke to escape the room. When she tried to exit the room, she fell unconscious.

City of Rocky Mount electricians cut power to the room and adjacent rooms after the incident.

Officials said the woman who died was one of five people living in the motel room.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the woman's cause of death. The incident remains under investigation.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
electrocutionwoman killedu.s. & worldchild deathNorth Corona
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect due in court Wednesday
Hurricane Lane strengthens to monster Category 5 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
'I need a beer': Post Malone speaks after emergency landing
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Watts' dad sobs as accused son-in-law appears in court
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
More News