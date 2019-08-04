Woman, child struck by SUV while crossing Queens street

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after two pedestrians, a woman and a child were struck by an SUV while crossing Jamaica Avenue.
The accident happened shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday at the corner of 115th Street in Richmond Hill.
A 56-year-old woman is in critical condition, and an eight-year-old boy was treated for minor injuries.
The driver remained on the scene. There is no word yet on whether he will face charges.
