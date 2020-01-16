Woman critically injured by plywood that flew off Queens building

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A 67-year-old woman was critically injured when a piece of plywood flew off a building in Queens Thursday morning.
It happened on Main Street in Flushing just before 10 a.m.
The victim was taken to New York Hospital Queens in critical condition.
