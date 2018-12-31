JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) --Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a suspected drunk driver in Queens on Monday.
The incident was reported at 37th Avenue and 81st Street just before 2 p.m.
The 60-year-old female pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The driver was taken to the 115th Precinct for processing.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*