60-year-old pedestrian critically injured by suspected drunk driver in Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan has the details from Jackson Heights.

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a suspected drunk driver in Queens on Monday.

The incident was reported at 37th Avenue and 81st Street just before 2 p.m.

The 60-year-old female pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver was taken to the 115th Precinct for processing.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dwidrunk drivingpedestrian struckpedestrian injuredJackson HeightsQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NYC plans tight security for New Year's celebrations
Woman stabbed multiple times by Tinder date
Grandmother, 4-year-old granddaughter killed in LI fire
AccuWeather: Rain returns for New Year's Eve
Off-duty FDNY firefighter charged in deadly hit-and-run
Police: Arrested man had ear bitten off during fight
Elizabeth Warren takes big move toward 2020 presidential run
Girl, 7, fatally shot in car as her mother left Walmart
Show More
Waitress says armed man asked her for ride to church
Local emergency rooms prepare for busy New Year's Eve
Woman killed in Tribeca hit-and-run crash identified
LIRR Work train derailment causes 2 peak train cancellations
Increase in deaths of people walking between subway cars
More News