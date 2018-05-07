Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed during a police pursuit in New Jersey.The Essex County Prosecutor's office says 29-year-old Priscilla Godoy was struck Saturday night as she was crossing South 14th Street in Newark.According to investigators, two men in a stolen Jeep Cherokee carjacked at gunpoint a victim driving a 2011 Ford Taurus in East Orange.The Jeep, which was believed to be involved in a shooting earlier, was spotted by Newark police in the vicinity of Bergen and Chadwick.As Newark police officers were chasing the vehicle, it crashed into another driver, forcing his car into parked cars.Godoy, of Newark, was pinned between two parked cars. She was pronounced dead at University Hospital.So far no arrests have been made. The investigation is being handled by the Homicide and Professional Standards Bureau of the Essex County Prosecutor's Office----------