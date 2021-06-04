Woman dead after SUV plunges into canal in Westchester County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10743553" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> RAW VIDEO: The call came in at 8:38 a.m. Friday after a car went through a fence at a gas station near 5 Secor Lane and the Sulton Avenue Bridge.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10741424" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say the incident happened at the 110th Street subway station on the platforms of the 2/3 train line at 7:45 p.m.

PELHAM MANOR, Westchester County (WABC) -- One person died after a vehicle plunged into a canal in Westchester County Friday morning.It happened just after 8:30 a.m. when the vehicle careened out of the parking lot of the BJ's Gas at 5 Secor Lane and into a canal in the section of the Hutchinson River that separates Mount Vernon and Pelham Manor, not far from the Bronx border.It quickly became submerged near the Fulton Avenue Bridge.The FDNY sent two marine units, and rescue companies from the Bronx and Queens also responded.Four divers went into the murky water, in what proved to be a difficult recovery effort.They were able to pull the female driver from the water, but she pronounced dead at the scene.According to the Mount Vernon Fire Department, the victim was the only occupant of the vehicle.Video from an Eyewitness News camera showed a gray Jeep SUV being pulled out of the water by a crane.The Fulton Avenue Drawbridge, which was closed during the investigation, was reopened a couple of hours later.An investigation continues into the circumstances surrounding the crash.----------