Woman dead, husband hurt in Long Island boat collision

MORICHES, Suffolk County -- A woman was killed in a boat collision in Suffolk County Sunday evening.It happened around 6:30 p.m. east of Moriches Inlet in Moriches.Authorities say a 50-foot boat with three people aboard hit a smaller boat that was carrying a married couple.The husband jumped from the boat, while his wife was thrown into the water.The Coast Guard pulled her from the water, but she did not survive.Her husband was rescued by nearby boaters and only has minor injuries.Police are investigating the crash and impounded both boats for safety checks.----------