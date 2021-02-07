Woman dies after being struck by truck in Times Square in New York City

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A truck struck and killed a pedestrian in Times Square on Saturday.

The accident happened at 45th Street and Broadway at 3:00 p.m.

According to the NYPD, 64-year-old Tamar Rhode of Maryland died from her injuries.

The truck driver remained at the scene and cooperated in the investigation.

No criminal charges are expected to be filed, officials said.

