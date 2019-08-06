Woman dies month after daughter killed in Queens house fire

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A woman critically injured in a fire allegedly set by an angry houseguest in Queens earlier this month has died.
Elizabeth Rodriguez, 35, is the fourth person to die as a result of the July 10 blaze.
The deadly fire happened last month on 93rd Street in East Elmhurst.
After the fire started, Rodriguez was able to escape the burning home with her 10-month-old son.
Her 6-year-old daughter Emma Dominguez died at the scene. Rodriguez's grandfather, 76-year-old Claudio Dominguez-Rodriguez, was also killed. They both died of smoke inhalation and burns.
Authorities say 23-year-old David Abreu Nunez sparked the flames after he was asked to leave. He also died in the fire.
Rodriguez's son has been transferred to a hospital in Texas where he remains in critical condition.
