Police search for suspect in attempted sex assault near Central Park

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened on Monday near 110th Street and Central Park West.

Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN (WABC) --
Police are looking for a man who they said tried to rape a woman near Central Park.

Police said the man tried to strike up a conversation with the 32-year-old woman at 110th Street and Central Park West around 11:15 p.m. Monday.

When she walked away, the man followed her, said he had a gun and threatened to assault her, police said.

The woman was able to get the attention of someone nearby, and the man ran away.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who's approximately 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt and dark color pants.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted sex assaultcentral parkManhattanCentral ParkNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Florence Track: Hurricane bears down on Carolinas
14-year-old boy charged in suffocation of his 2 siblings
Trump rejects Puerto Rico death toll from Hurricane Maria
7 NYPD officers due in court, accused in prostitution ring
Police: Teen girl fatally stabs love rival in classroom
NJ casino offering free rooms to those fleeing Florence
Fake deliveryman attacks woman in Manhattan hotel
Man choked, sprayed with unknown substance, robbed in Midtown
Show More
Cannoli time! San Gennaro kicks off in Little Italy
Sketch of man who tried to sexually assault teen in car
Florence path: Winds and rain begin lashing Carolinas
Worker trapped, believed dead after Brooklyn wall collapse
2 young fathers killed when SUV slams into LI gas station
More News