MANHATTAN (WABC) --Police are looking for a man who they said tried to rape a woman near Central Park.
Police said the man tried to strike up a conversation with the 32-year-old woman at 110th Street and Central Park West around 11:15 p.m. Monday.
When she walked away, the man followed her, said he had a gun and threatened to assault her, police said.
The woman was able to get the attention of someone nearby, and the man ran away.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who's approximately 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt and dark color pants.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
