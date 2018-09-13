The search is on for the man who police say tried to rape a woman near Central Park.On Monday, police say the man tried to strike up a conversation with the 32-year-old woman at 110th Street and Central Park West around 11:15 p.m.When she walked away, the man followed her, said he had a gun and threatened to assault her.The woman was able to get the attention of someone nearby and the man ran away.The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, approximately 6', and was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt and dark color pants.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------