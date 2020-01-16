Woman exiting bus fatally hit by same MTA bus as it pulled away in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was fatally struck while getting off of an MTA bus in Brooklyn Thursday morning.

It happened at Flatbush and Flatlands Avenue in the Flatlands section around 9 a.m.

The woman exited through the rear doors and was then struck by the bus as it drove away from the curb.

The driver of the bus remained at the scene.

Three others suffered minor injuries and were taken to Kings County Hospital.

