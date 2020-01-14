Woman fatally stabbed at apartment in Yonkers, man in custody: police

By Eyewitness News
YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating a fatal stabbing of a woman at an apartment complex in Yonkers.

According to Yonkers Police, a woman in her 60s was found dead from a stab wound at an apartment on Beaumont Circle.

Authorities say they have a man in custody but have not determined the relationship with the victim or the nature of the dispute.

The stabbing has left some neighbors in the area worried.

"Shocked of course, I wake up to cops knocking on my door -- asking questions," a neighbor said. "Especially since I live in the same building, the concern is, do I have to worry about any recurrence?"

Police say there is no current danger to the community.

