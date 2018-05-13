Man charged with fatally stabbing girlfriend in the Bronx

A man was charged with murder after his girlfriend was fatally stabbed.

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) --
A man was charged with murder after his girlfriend was found stabbed to death in their Bronx apartment.

60- year-old Tyrone Crawley was arrested in Morris Heights early Saturday morning.

67-year-old Sheila Williams was found with multiple stab wounds to the neck and leg. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's 39-year-old daughter was also in the apartment and suffered a slash to the forearm. She refused medical attention.

Crawley is charged with murder, manslaughter and assault.

