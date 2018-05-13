A man was charged with murder after his girlfriend was found stabbed to death in their Bronx apartment.60- year-old Tyrone Crawley was arrested in Morris Heights early Saturday morning.67-year-old Sheila Williams was found with multiple stab wounds to the neck and leg. She was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim's 39-year-old daughter was also in the apartment and suffered a slash to the forearm. She refused medical attention.Crawley is charged with murder, manslaughter and assault.----------