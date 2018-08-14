Police say one person is in custody after a deadly stabbing in Great Neck, Nassau County.Officers responded to a home on North Road near Spring Lane just before 4 p.m. Monday.A 60-year-old woman had been stabbed. Medics rushed her to an area hospital, but she did not survive.Police have not released her name as they work on notifying family members.It was not immediately clear who found the victim or who called 911.But investigators do believe the woman was targeted.Authorities have taken one person into custody.They have not said if the suspect is related to the victim.----------