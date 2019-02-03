Police are searching for the suspect behind a deadly stabbing in Queens.Officers responded to a 911 call at about 1 a.m. Sunday for a woman stabbed inside an apartment building on Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood.A 35-year-old woman was found with stab wounds to her neck and torso inside the vestibule of the building.She was pronounced dead at Wyckoff Hospital. Her identity has not yet been released.So far there have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.----------