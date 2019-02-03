Woman found fatally stabbed in vestibule of building in Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are searching for the attacker who killed a woman in Queens.

Eyewitness News
RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) --
Police are searching for the suspect behind a deadly stabbing in Queens.

Officers responded to a 911 call at about 1 a.m. Sunday for a woman stabbed inside an apartment building on Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood.

A 35-year-old woman was found with stab wounds to her neck and torso inside the vestibule of the building.

She was pronounced dead at Wyckoff Hospital. Her identity has not yet been released.

So far there have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingwoman killedmurderRidgewoodQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Power at federal jail in Brooklyn expected to be restored by Monday
Dozens displaced by apartment building fire in the Bronx
Police: Murder suspect who fled NYC to Australia in 2009 arrested
Patriots and Rams set to square off in the Super Bowl
Dog that escaped, ran through Lincoln Tunnel found dead
Police: Men steal $50,000 worth of jewelry in Midtown heist
Giants RB Saquon Barkley, Colts LB Darius Leonard win rookie honors
Virginia Governor says he wasn't in racist photo, won't resign
Show More
Massive fire spreads to several homes in Bayonne
Wheelchair-bound woman wins suit over United Airlines
Teen arrested after series of MTA buses stolen
Rapper Bow Wow arrested, charged with battery
TSA officer falls from Orlando Intl. Airport hotel balcony: TSA
More News