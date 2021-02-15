Woman fatally struck by vehicle at car wash in Queens

Police say it happened on Cross Bay Boulevard and Gold Road in Ozone Park around 2 p.m.
The 54-year-old woman was exiting the car wash bay when she was struck by a Jeep Liberty.
Police say a 42-year-old car wash attendance was driving a vehicle when he crashed into another car which then struck the victim.
She suffered severe body trauma and was rushed to Jamaica Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The car wash attendant is in custody and charges against him are pending.
Police are investigating the accident.
