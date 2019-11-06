Woman fatally struck by man driving stolen vehicle in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police say a pedestrian was killed when she was struck by a stolen vehicle in Queens Tuesday night.The crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. on Archer Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica.According to police, a 38-year-old man traveling in a stolen vehicle jumped a curb and hit the woman, who was pinned under the vehicle.She was pronounced dead at an area hospital.Witnesses said the driver fled on foot and ran into a McDonald's down the block.Police were able to take him into custody and charges are pending.A police officer suffered minor injuries.----------