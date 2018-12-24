Police are searching for a man who broke into a home in the Bronx and attempted to sexually assault a woman inside.It happened around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment building in the vicinity of Light Street and Rombouts Avenue in Eastchester.Authorities say the suspect entered through an unlocked front door, went into the bedroom and an attempted to sexually assault the 26-year-old victim.She resisted the assault and fought back, and the suspect fled when the victim's boyfriend ran into the room.The suspect is decribed as a black male in his late 20s, approximately 5-foot-11 and 220 pounds, with a dark complexion, large build, brown eyes, a full beard and short black hair.He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, gray jeans, blue sneakers and sunglasses.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------