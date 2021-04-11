Woman found dead after house fire on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
LEVITTOWN, Long Island (WABC) -- A 61-year-old woman was found dead inside a house that caught on fire on Long Island.

The fire broke out shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in Levittown.



Firefighters say when they arrived on the scene, heavy smoke had engulfed the home.

The police department's homicide squad has taken up the case, though they say the fire is not suspicious.

It is still unclear what caused the fire.

