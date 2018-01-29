Woman found dead in back seat after crash in Jersey City identified

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police have identified a woman found dead in the back of a car following a crash in Jersey City early Saturday.

At about 3:25 a.m., police were called to the scene of a one-car accident on Newark Avenue near 7th Street.

Police found a woman in the back seat with apparent injuries from the crash. She has been identified as 24-year-old Khalla Nguyen of Jersey City.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, the initial investigation showed that the car, a 2000 Honda Accord, was traveling east on Newark Avenue when it made contact with a metal guardrail. The car came to a stop in the middle of Newark Avenue, near 7th Street.

The door was open on the driver's side. The driver had reportedly fled the scene.


The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and Sheriff's Department responded to the incident.

Investigators remained on the scene for several hours gathering evidence.

Newark Avenue was shut down for the investigation but was later reopened.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact law enforcement at 201-915-1345.

