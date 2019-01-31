Authorities say a woman was found dead after a fire in Queens Thursday night.Police responded to a 911 call of a fire on 60 Avenue in Kew Gardens.When firefighters arrived they found flames and smoke in the cellar and first floor.FDNY personnel found a woman inside unconscious and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as 47-year-old Maria Medina.The FDNY Fire Marshal is investigating. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.----------