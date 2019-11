Woman found dead in Staten Island woods ruled homicide

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- The death of a young woman found dead in the woods in Staten Island has been ruled a homicide.Ola Salem, 25, was found dead in Bloomingdale Park late last month.She had worked as a volunteer at Asiyah Women's Center for Domestic Violence in Brooklyn.The Medical Examiner says her cause of death was asphyxiation.So far, no arrests have been made in the case.----------