Woman found dead in Staten Island woods ruled homicide

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- The death of a young woman found dead in the woods in Staten Island has been ruled a homicide.
Ola Salem, 25, was found dead in Bloomingdale Park late last month.
She had worked as a volunteer at Asiyah Women's Center for Domestic Violence in Brooklyn.
The Medical Examiner says her cause of death was asphyxiation.
So far, no arrests have been made in the case.
