Woman found dead in Staten Island woods ruled homicide

By Eyewitness News
STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- The death of a young woman found dead in the woods in Staten Island has been ruled a homicide.

Ola Salem, 25, was found dead in Bloomingdale Park late last month.

She had worked as a volunteer at Asiyah Women's Center for Domestic Violence in Brooklyn.

The Medical Examiner says her cause of death was asphyxiation.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

