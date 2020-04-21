Woman found dead in trash can in Bronx, police say

(Photo/Shutterstock)

BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a trash can in the Bronx.

The body was discovered Monday just after 8 a.m. on Park Avenue.

The woman was found in the bin in an alleyway next to a building.

It is unknown if there was trauma to her body.

Few other details were released.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
belmontbronxnew york citywoman killedbody found
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York launches antibody testing for coronavirus
New York nurse union sues 2 hospitals, department of health
Trump says Cuomo coming to DC for Oval Office meeting
Athlete from NJ released from hospital after COVID-19 recovery
Charges dropped against late Brooklyn-born rapper Pop Smoke
US lockdowns coincide with rise in poisonings from cleaners
Suspect in NY Hanukkah stabbing ruled unfit to stand trial
Show More
Trump says governors play 'political game' with COVID-19 tests
NY daily death toll drops below 500
NJ sees 'relative stability' in cases, but deaths still on rise
Deceased taxpayers receiving stimulus payments from government
Kids in NJ making a big difference during COVID-19 crisis
More TOP STORIES News