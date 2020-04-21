Woman found dead in trash can in Bronx, police say

BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a trash can in the Bronx.
The body was discovered Monday just after 8 a.m. on Park Avenue.
The woman was found in the bin in an alleyway next to a building.
It is unknown if there was trauma to her body.
Few other details were released.
