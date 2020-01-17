Woman's dismembered remains found in plastic tub inside Philadelphia basement

PHILADELPHIA -- An investigation is underway after authorities find a woman's decomposing body in a basement of a Philadelphia home on Thursday night.

The Philadelphia's Sheriff's Office was serving a warrant on a home on the 2100 block of Porter Street when they made the gruesome discovery.

Investigators tell 6abc Action News that they found the decomposing body of a woman partially dismembered in a plastic tub in the basement.

"After they arrested the people, they went into the basement and they found a decomposed body, appears to be of a female who was partially dismembered," said Sheriff Rochelle Bilal.







Philadelphia police's Special Victim's Unit is also on the scene to investigate a possible case of human trafficking.

The sheriff says authorities were looking for a missing 18-year-old.

Five people have been taken into custody for questioning.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
