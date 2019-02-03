Woman found fatally stabbed in vestibule of building in Queens

Police are searching for the attacker who killed a woman in Queens.

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) --
Police are searching for the suspect behind a deadly stabbing in Queens.

Officers responded to a 911 call at about 1 a.m. Sunday for a woman stabbed inside an apartment building on Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood.

A 35-year-old woman was found with stab wounds to her neck and torso inside the vestibule of the building.

She was pronounced dead at Wyckoff Hospital. Police identified her as Jennifer Irigoyen of Queens.

So far there have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Related Topics:
stabbingwoman killedmurderRidgewoodQueensNew York City
