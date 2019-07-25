Woman grabbed by the neck, forced to ground in Manhattan robbery

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for the man who attacked a woman and robbed her in Lower Manhattan.It happened Monday, July 22, just before midnight on Grove Street in Greenwich Village.Authorities say the 24-year-old victim was walking inside a building when the suspect grabbed her by the neck and forced her to the ground.He took her backpack with her cell phone and credit cards inside and fled the scene.The victim sustained minor injuries to her lower back.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------