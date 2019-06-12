Woman hit by stray bullet after witnessing Bronx shootout

File photo. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- A woman believed to be an innocent bystander was struck by a stray bullet in the Bronx Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 8 a.m. on Williamsbridge Road.

Authorities say the woman observed two males shooting at each other before she was struck in the left forearm.

She was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxwoman shotshootoutshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chain link boxes with mannequins inside part of immigration protest
Dix Hills man found murdered inside home
Shovel, Christmas lights, concrete tossed on subway tracks
Man walking dog fatally shot by stray bullet in Hamilton Heights
26-year-old woman found dead in New Jersey apartment
Second suspect arrested in David Ortiz shooting
AccuWeather: Sunny skies, comfortable temps
Show More
Family sues LI school district over assault on teen by classmates
Legislators reach deal on new rent protections for NYC
Sneezing fit blamed for SUV rollover crash and fire
NTSB to remove helicopter wreckage from Midtown building
Long Island school district forced to cut jobs
More TOP STORIES News