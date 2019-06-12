Woman hit by stray bullet after witnessing Bronx shootout

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- A woman believed to be an innocent bystander was struck by a stray bullet in the Bronx Wednesday morning.It happened just after 8 a.m. on Williamsbridge Road.Authorities say the woman observed two males shooting at each other before she was struck in the left forearm.She was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------