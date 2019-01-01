Woman hit by vehicle that fled the scene in Brooklyn

A woman is hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, authorities said.The 63-year-old woman was clipped by the vehicle at about 8 a.m. in Flatbush.Firefighters from a nearby firehouse rushed to help, rendering aid immediately.The woman was taken to Kings County Hospital, where she is expected to survive.Police have not yet released her identity. Sources tell Eyewitness News she may be homeless.The accident remains under investigation as police search for the driver.----------