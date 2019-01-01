Woman hit by vehicle that fled the scene in Brooklyn

Eyewitness News
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A woman is hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The 63-year-old woman was clipped by the vehicle at about 8 a.m. in Flatbush.

Firefighters from a nearby firehouse rushed to help, rendering aid immediately.

The woman was taken to Kings County Hospital, where she is expected to survive.

Police have not yet released her identity. Sources tell Eyewitness News she may be homeless.

The accident remains under investigation as police search for the driver.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian struckwoman injuredhit and runFlatbushBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 fishermen dead in boat accident at Westchester reservoir
Man fatally shot in Brooklyn in NYC's first homicide of 2019
NYC gender-neutral birth certificates law goes into effect
NY area welcomes the first babies of the new year
Sanitation workers clean up Times Square after New Year's Eve
Gov. Cuomo to begin 3rd term with Ellis Island speech
NASA spacecraft survives encounter with world past Pluto
New laws going into effect in New Jersey in 2019
Show More
Mega Millions jackpot at $425M for tonight's drawing
New York City ban on single-use styrofoam products takes effect
Swimmers take relatively mild Coney Island Polar Bear plunge
AccuWeather: First day of 2019 is windy, mild
Man, woman found dead on separate floors of NYC apartment building
More News