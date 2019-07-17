74-year-old woman hit with bottle, sexually assaulted in Queens home invasion

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- A 74-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger who forced his way into her Queens home.

Officials say the suspect knocked on the victim's door in Corona around 12:45 a.m.

When the victim answered the door, police say the suspect pushed his way into her home.

After striking the victim on the head with a glass bottle, authorities say he then forced her into the bedroom and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect fled the scene.

He is described as a 30- to 35-year-old man, around 5-foot-6 and 170 pounds, last seen wearing gray pants and a gray shirt.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

