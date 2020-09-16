Woman hurls bottle, shouts racial slur at Black woman jogging in Queens

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after a Black woman was struck by a bottle while jogging in Queens, and authorities are hoping surveillance video of the incident will lead to an arrest.

It happened around noon on Monday, August 17, at the northeast corner of 53rd Place and Broadway in Woodside.

Authorities say the 37-year-old victim was jogging when an unknown female approached, threw a glass bottle at her, shouted a racial slur, then continued to yell at the victim.

The victim did not sustain any injuries and continued to jog away.

The woman is described as being in her 40s with a light complexion, around 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds, with blue eyes and long blond hair.

She was last seen wearing dark sunglasses, a black tank-top and white shorts.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityqueenswoodsidebias crimeassaultattackhate crimeracismhate crime investigation
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 update
NYC mayor to furlough entire staff for 1 week, including himself
More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin
Train cars dumped into ocean to create artificial reef off Long Island
Scammers target college students with fake housing websites
Giuliani slams de Blasio, touts 2-year plan to 'save' NYC
Online student orientation begins for NYC schools amid protests
Show More
Bomb-making materials found after fire, Queens man charged
COVID NY: State extends special uninsured enrollment through 2020
NYPD names 33-year veteran new chief of collaborative policing
VIDEO: Car plows into front of elementary school in NJ
Brutal beating caught on camera in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News