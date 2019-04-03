Crime & Safety

Woman hurls racial slurs, hits man with chair in Manhattan McDonald's

Derick Waller reports on the attack from Chinatown.

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman allegedly went on a rampage inside a Manhattan McDonald's, hurling anti-Hispanic remarks before throwing a chair at a man.

The the incident happened on March 25 around 10:30 a.m. inside the McDonald's on Canal Street in Chinatown. Police released video of the suspect in the Canal Street subway station.

Police say the woman walked up to a customer inside the restaurant and shouted anti-Hispanic statements, calling the man an "(expletive) Mexican" and a racial slur before picking up a chair and hitting him in the face with it.

The victim had a bruise to his face and had to be taken to the hospital.

It's unclear what may have led to the outburst, and police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

The suspect is described as being about 5-foot-2 and 180 pounds.

Crimestoppers is now offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

