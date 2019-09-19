Girlfriend of Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband appears in court for new charge

NORWALK, Conn. -- A woman charged in connection with the disappearance of her boyfriend's estranged wife in Connecticut has made a brief court appearance to face a new evidence tampering allegation.

Michelle Troconis did not enter a plea Wednesday during the hearing in Norwalk. She and her lawyer declined to comment.

New Canaan mother of five Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24. She and Fotis Dulos were in the middle of divorce and child custody proceedings.

Fotis Dulos, of Farmington, and Troconis pleaded not guilty in June to evidence tampering and hindering prosecution charges. Police allege they discarded items containing Jennifer Dulos' blood and performed other cover-up actions.

Police filed new evidence tampering charges against them earlier this month.

Troconis' next court date is set for Oct. 10 in Stamford.

