Woman in custody, baby dead after domestic incident in Little Ferry

The incident happened Thursday night in Little Ferry, New Jersey.

By Eyewitness News
LITTLE FERRY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman is in police custody after a domestic incident where a baby was found dead in New Jersey.

It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on Liberty Street in Little Ferry.

The age of the baby is not yet known.

Video showed a massive police presence on the street.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office has not commented on the incident.

