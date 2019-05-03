Woman in custody, baby dead after domestic incident in Little Ferry

LITTLE FERRY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman is in police custody after a domestic incident where a baby was found dead in New Jersey.
It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on Liberty Street in Little Ferry.
The age of the baby is not yet known.
Video showed a massive police presence on the street.
The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office has not commented on the incident.
