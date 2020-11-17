Woman shot in head while in Staten Island lobby was likely innocent bystander

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea called it a "terrible incident," saying, "this poor woman" was "shot in the head and is really in grave condition this morning."
The 52-year-old victim was standing inside the lobby at 185 Park Hill Avenue just before 7 p.m. with her son and daughter when a car drove by and a person fired out the window.
Authorities say this was a drive-by shooting with bullets going into two apartments, one hitting a tv.
Cops found shell casings from multiple weapons on scene along with a 9mm.
The woman was struck her in the head and was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital. She is currently on life support.
Shea said it is "an area that is plagued by some gang activity," including two recent shootings that do not appear related.
"One closed with an arrest, one somebody actually shot themselves, and this being the third," he said.
No one else was injured, and no arrests were made.
There is no suspect description or a motive at this time. Police say there was a white SUV that circled the locations several times before the rear driver side passenger discharged several rounds.
Police say the victim was likely not the intended target.
