Woman in red SUV steals 4 dogs left in Bronx driveway

CLAREMONT, Bronx -- Police are searching for a woman who stole four dogs from a Bronx driveway.

Video shows the woman with one of the dogs.

Authorities say the dogs' owner left them in the driveway on Prospect Avenue in the Claremont section last Saturday morning.

When she came back for them, they were all gone.

Police say the suspect loaded them all into a red SUV and took off.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this female is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

