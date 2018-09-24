Woman in Wildwood video taped beach arrest indicted on several counts

Watch the report from Trish Hartman on Action News at 6 p.m. on May 30, 2018. (WPVI)

WILDWOOD, New Jersey --
A Philadelphia woman whose violent arrest at a New Jersey beach over Memorial Day weekend was captured on video has been indicted on two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer.

Emily Weinman also faces single counts of resisting arrest, throwing bodily fluids and obstruction in the indictment handed up last week by a Cape May County grand jury.

The beach confrontation began when Weinman repeatedly refused to give Wildwood officers her name when they questioned her about the presence of alcoholic beverages on the beach. A video shot by a nearby beachgoer showed an officer punching her twice in the head as she lies prone on the sand, her legs flailing.

The officers involved were cleared of wrongdoing after authorities reviewed that video and police body-cam footage.

Weinman rejected a plea bargain offer in July.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
beachesfightcaught on videoWildwoodCape May
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Driver finds baby crawling across busy New Jersey road
Boy selling candy dies after falling between subway cars
6-year-old boy with autism missing after trip with father
Trump wants green cards limited for immigrants on benefits
Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein not fired, will meet with Trump
Uno, beagle who wowed Westminster, dies at 13
Alpaca mom chases down cougar to save her baby
Police search for suspect in brutal hate-driven attack
Show More
Here's your 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Subway passengers sickened after man sprays unknown substance
Mold displaces more than 200 college students from dorm
Security plans, street closures set for UN General Assembly in NYC
New misconduct accusations disrupt Kavanaugh nomination
More News