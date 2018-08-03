Woman injured in accident involving plane, catering truck at Newark airport

It happened at Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
One woman was injured in an incident involving a plane and a vehicle at Newark airport on Friday.

Port Authority police say a United Airlines jet was preparing to take off with 48 people on board before noon.

It is not yet clear what happened, but authorities say a woman in a catering truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

