NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --One woman was injured in an incident involving a plane and a vehicle at Newark airport on Friday.
Port Authority police say a United Airlines jet was preparing to take off with 48 people on board before noon.
It is not yet clear what happened, but authorities say a woman in a catering truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
