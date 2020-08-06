Innocent bystander injured when 4 men open fire on 20-year-old man in Queens

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- An innocent bystander was shot and a 20-year-old man was injured when four men opened fire in Queens on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Cornelia Street and Cypress Avenue.

Police say the four men pulled up in a scooter and started shooting.

The 20-year-old man was hit in the leg and walked to the hospital.

The innocent bystander, a 37-year-old woman, was grazed in the ear. Police say she was not the intended target and she is expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

