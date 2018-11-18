Woman jumps out window with family after NJ home erupts in flames

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --A woman had to jump out of a window with her family - when flames erupted in their New Jersey home.
The fire began on the top floor of a two-story home on Bayview Avenue in Jersey City on Sunday evening.
Family members say five people, including children were forced to jump out of the second floor window to get to safety.
There is no word on what caused the fire.
