WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --A fire in a Manhattan apartment building killed one woman and injured nine others early Friday morning.
The fire started shortly after 12:30 a.m. Friday in a five-story structure on St. Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights.
Video from the Citizen App showed flames shooting out of the building.
When firefighters arrived, they found 41-year-old Natasha Paulema unconscious and unresponsive inside her fourth-floor apartment.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nine other people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, including a 10-year-old girl.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
