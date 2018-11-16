Woman killed, 9 hurt in Manhattan apartment building fire

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
A fire in a Manhattan apartment building killed one woman and injured nine others early Friday morning.

The fire started shortly after 12:30 a.m. Friday in a five-story structure on St. Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights.

Video from the Citizen App showed flames shooting out of the building.

When firefighters arrived, they found 41-year-old Natasha Paulema unconscious and unresponsive inside her fourth-floor apartment.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nine other people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, including a 10-year-old girl.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

