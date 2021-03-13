63-year-old woman killed after gunfire erupts near her Newark home

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- One woman was fatally shot near her home in Newark Thursday night.

Officials say the 63-year-old Debra Derrick was shot on a residential block of Lehigh Avenue around 8 p.m.

Derrick was rushed to University Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 8:27 p.m.

Loved ones of the victim gathered near the crime scene to comfort one another on Friday.

TRENDING: Woman discovers secret NYC apartment hidden behind her bathroom mirror
EMBED More News Videos

Just about every New York City resident has a story about finding an apartment, but a woman from Roosevelt Island can probably top them all.



Video showed several police units at the location Thursday night, which was blocked off with yellow crime scene tape.

Other people showed up injured at the hospital, and police are investigating their involvement in the incident.



No arrests were immediately made.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.

ALSO READ | Woman's body found in trunk of car abandoned on Queens street
EMBED More News Videos

Stacey Sager reports on the disturbing discovery in Wakefield.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkessex countynew jerseyfatal shootingnew jerseyshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Schumer, Gillibrand join calls for Cuomo's resignation
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez split
NY preparing for 15 million adults to be eligible for COVID shot May 1
'April Fool's joke': Mayor blasts end of NY domestic travel quarantine
The old New York is gone: Here's what NYC will look like next
Maskless, boozing passenger on JFK flight faces $14,500 fine
Elder fraud on the rise: Red flags to watch for
Show More
Mom names newborn after officer who delivered her on LI roadside
Man sues Hertz over receipt that cleared him of murder
Death of woman found in trunk of car ruled homicide
2 sanitation workers brutally attacked by group in NYC
NYPD assistant chief promoted to chief of detectives
More TOP STORIES News