A pedestrian was struck and killed at a parking lot on Long Island, authorities said.The victim was walking in the lot on Merrick Road in Copiague, Suffolk County Saturday afternoon when she was struck by a car that was backing out of a parking space.Several bystanders scrambled to lift the vehicle off the woman before emergency responders arrived.They rushed the victim to the hospital, but she did not survive.Police say the driver stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake. So far, they have not filed any charges in the case.----------