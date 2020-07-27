Apparent shark attack leaves woman dead off the coast of Maine: Officials

MAINE (WABC) -- Maine Marine Patrol is investigating the death of woman due to an apparent shark attack off the coast of Harpswell Monday afternoon.
Maine officials say an eye witness reported that a woman was swimming off the shore neat White Sails Lane when she was injured from what appeared to be a shark attack.
No other information is available at this time and the investigation into the incident is continuing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
