Woman killed during argument with boyfriend on Staten Island

WESTERLEIGH, Staten Island (WABC) -- A woman died after she was tossed from the hood of a car when it crashed into a home on Staten Island.
The incident was reported around 1 a.m. Sunday morning near Dubois and Mundy avenues.
Police say the 29-year-old woman got into an argument with her boyfriend and jumped onto his car.
He drove away while she was on the hood, but didn't get very far and crash into a home on Egbert Avenue.
The woman died and the driver was arrested.
Police say charges against him are pending.
