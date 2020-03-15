Woman killed during argument with boyfriend on Staten Island

WESTERLEIGH, Staten Island (WABC) -- A woman died after she was tossed from the hood of a car when it crashed into a home on Staten Island.The incident was reported around 1 a.m. Sunday morning near Dubois and Mundy avenues.Police say the 29-year-old woman got into an argument with her boyfriend and jumped onto his car.He drove away while she was on the hood, but didn't get very far and crash into a home on Egbert Avenue.The woman died and the driver was arrested.Police say charges against him are pending.----------