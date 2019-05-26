Married couple found stabbed inside Brooklyn home

By Eyewitness News
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a couple was found stabbed inside their Brooklyn apartment on Saturday evening.

The two were attacked in the home on 66 Garden Avenue in Bushwick just before 7 p.m.

Maria Rodriguez, 71, suffered multiple stab wounds to the torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her 87-year-old husband was slashed in the arm and the chest. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bushwicknew york citybrooklynstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot after allegedly threatening cops with knife facing charges
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots continue to climb after no winners
What you need to know about the 2019 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach
Kickoff to a Long Island Summer 2019
Body found in Massapequa Preserve believed linked to MS-13
Woman charged with DWI in LI crash that seriously injured girl
AccuWeather: Summery Sunday
Show More
Police arrest alleged drunk boater who crashed near LI marina
LIRR service east of Patchogue still suspended after derailment
Mayor says 2 dead after tornado roars through town in Oklahoma
Police rescue ducklings from sewer grate on Staten Island
Police: Man who took pictures of girl at Jones Beach arrested
More TOP STORIES News