BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a couple was found stabbed inside their Brooklyn apartment on Saturday evening.
The two were attacked in the home on 66 Garden Avenue in Bushwick just before 7 p.m.
Maria Rodriguez, 71, suffered multiple stab wounds to the torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her 87-year-old husband was slashed in the arm and the chest. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Married couple found stabbed inside Brooklyn home
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News