Married couple found stabbed inside Brooklyn home

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a couple was found stabbed inside their Brooklyn apartment on Saturday evening.The two were attacked in the home on 66 Garden Avenue in Bushwick just before 7 p.m.Maria Rodriguez, 71, suffered multiple stab wounds to the torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.Her 87-year-old husband was slashed in the arm and the chest. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.