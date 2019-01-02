RAHWAY, New Jersey (WABC) --Authorities confirm that one woman died in an early morning house fire in Rahway.
The fire broke out around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday on Washington Street near Routes 1 and 9 by Grand Avenue.
Newscopter 7 was over the scene as firefighters worked to get the flames under control.
One resident, a woman, was later discovered dead inside the home.
Several residents were left homeless by the blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
