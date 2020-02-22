Woman, 35, killed in apartment fire in Jamaica, Queens

By
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A 35-year-old woman is dead after fire ripped through an apartment in Jamaica, Queens.

The blaze broke out around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in a building at South Jamaica Houses in the 100 block of 159th Street.

Firefighters arrived to find fire on the second floor of the 3-story NYCHA building.

The blaze was confined to a single apartment. Crews were able to declare the situation under control within half an hour.

A 35-year-old woman did not survive.

No other injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityjamaicaqueensfatal fireapartment fire
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man speaks out about college sex cult mastermind
Guides show tourists fear of coronavirus in Chinatown are untrue
AccuWeather: Weekend warm-up
Best brunch in NYC? Brooklyn man on a mission to find out
Blind man pleads for return of stolen guide dog
2 Manhattan College students report dorm break-in, sex assault
Attempted rape victim of alleged NY library stabber speaks out
Show More
Bloomberg says 3 women can be released from NDAs
Ill. family can't find source of mysterious voices, music coming from walls
Tractor-trailer overturns on NYS Thruway in Spring Valley
Kolcraft infant sleeper accessory recalled for safety concerns
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Brooklyn, NYPD says
More TOP STORIES News