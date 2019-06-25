Woman killed in Long Island hit and run, suspect was known to her

By
MILLER PLACE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A 31-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Long Island, and a person she knew is now charged with in her death.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Miller Place Road and Echo Avenue in Miller Place.

Mary Ginty was struck by a Hyundai Elantra, and the driver fled the scene.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Following an investigation, 30-year-old John Lang was arrested at his parents' house in Ridge.

He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and was ordered held on $75,000 bail.

The prosecution would only say that Lang and the victim "were known to one another," but there was no other context provided.

Lang reportedly provided a statement to detectives that he "clipped" the victim as she was walking along the roadside and that he fled the scene because he had an outstanding warrant against him.

Blood alcohol testing is incomplete at this time.

None of Lang's relatives attended court, and he was described by his attorney as homeless. He has a previous arrest for felony attempted burglary and has several unspecified "open misdemeanors."

Lang said nothing in court.

Video from Monday night showed first responders and loved ones on the scene shortly after the crash.

Eyewitness News is working to confirm whether or not Ginty was pregnant.

Her loved ones, including her boyfriend, could be seen grieving.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
miller placesuffolk countytraffic fatalitieshit and run
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Taxi drivers threaten to 'shut down the airports' over proposed $4 tax
13-year-old charged in attack on mom, teen in New Jersey
Man shot in head during caught-on-camera NYC road rage shooting
NYC family targeted by real estate scam fights to save home
Body of missing YouTube star recovered in East River
Pilot who crashed helicopter onto NYC building 'did not know where he was': Report
Cardi B pleads not guilty to felony charges in NYC strip club melee
Show More
AccuWeather: Humidity drops, temperatures go up
Mom handed lifeless 2-month-old baby at daycare, police say
Ring video shows stranger poop in man's driveway
NYPD to deploy thousands of officers for historic NYC Pride March
Officers rescue newborn baby tied up in plastic bag: video
More TOP STORIES News