Woman killed in Long Island hit and run, suspect was known to her

MILLER PLACE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A 31-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Long Island, and a person she knew is now charged with in her death.The crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Miller Place Road and Echo Avenue in Miller Place.Mary Ginty was struck by a Hyundai Elantra, and the driver fled the scene.She was pronounced dead at the hospital.Following an investigation, 30-year-old John Lang was arrested at his parents' house in Ridge.He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and was ordered held on $75,000 bail.The prosecution would only say that Lang and the victim "were known to one another," but there was no other context provided.Lang reportedly provided a statement to detectives that he "clipped" the victim as she was walking along the roadside and that he fled the scene because he had an outstanding warrant against him.Blood alcohol testing is incomplete at this time.None of Lang's relatives attended court, and he was described by his attorney as homeless. He has a previous arrest for felony attempted burglary and has several unspecified "open misdemeanors."Lang said nothing in court.Video from Monday night showed first responders and loved ones on the scene shortly after the crash.Eyewitness News is working to confirm whether or not Ginty was pregnant.Her loved ones, including her boyfriend, could be seen grieving.Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.----------