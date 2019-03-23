Woman killed in Harlem hit-and-run crash

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was killed and a man was arrested after a hit-and-run crash in Manhattan Friday night.It happened around 9:40 p.m. near Amsterdam Avenue and West 141 Street in Harlem.Police said a 2003 GMC Denali was traveling southbound on Amsterdam when it struck a 26-year-old woman, Erica Imbasciani, as she stepped off of the curb at West 141 Street. The car pinned the victim against another parked car then fled the scene.Imbasciani, of Brooklyn, suffered severe head trauma. She was taken to Saint Luke's Hospital where she was pronounced dead.While fleeing, the suspect turned onto Hamilton Place where it crashed into the rear of another SUV that was waiting for a traffic light at West 138 Street. That's where police arrested the driver, 27-year-old Tyrik Cooper.Cooper faces several charges, including vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, and aggravated unlicensed operator.----------